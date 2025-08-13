S Bank Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.8% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $254.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.