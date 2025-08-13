E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,987 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $645.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $645.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

