LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 630 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $435.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.59 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $240.01 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

