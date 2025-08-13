MSH Capital Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.5%

TSLA opened at $340.84 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.06 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.54 and a 200-day moving average of $306.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

