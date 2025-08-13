Stone House Investment Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average is $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

