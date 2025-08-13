Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $416.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

