Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 4.4% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Stryker by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Stryker by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $376.50 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $325.37 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.