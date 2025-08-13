Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at $307,470.60. This represents a 81.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at $63,657,125. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.