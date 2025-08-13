Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.4% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 634,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

