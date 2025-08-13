Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ABT opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.16. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $107.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $227.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.