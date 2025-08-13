Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,248 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

