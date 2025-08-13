International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of IBM opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.39. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $189.21 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

