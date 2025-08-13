Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,896,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VOO opened at $590.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $590.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $568.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.