Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1,245.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,839 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.24.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

