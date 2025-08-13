SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1%

GLD stock opened at $308.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $225.12 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

