Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,611 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE NEE opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

