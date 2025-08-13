S Bank Fund Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $452.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

