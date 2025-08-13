Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.4% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $590.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.50. The firm has a market cap of $709.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $590.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

