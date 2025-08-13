Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 111,144 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,144 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

