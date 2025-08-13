Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,781 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 3.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,742,000 after acquiring an additional 238,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $254.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

