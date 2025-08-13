The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of HD stock opened at $396.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

