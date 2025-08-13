Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 63,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 94,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $216,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

