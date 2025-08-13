Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 127,357 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 146.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $106,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,859,000 after buying an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 1,433,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $532,360,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $477.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $52,037,916.68. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

