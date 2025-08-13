Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Makes New $802,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 610,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,419 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

PLTR opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a PE ratio of 623.25, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

