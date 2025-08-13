S Bank Fund Management Ltd Buys Shares of 68,493 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

