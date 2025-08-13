Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 222,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $243.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $248.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

