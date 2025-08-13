Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 680 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.