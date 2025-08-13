Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $1.03 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 110,300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.8% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,225.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,232.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,097.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $635.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

