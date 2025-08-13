Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,355 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

