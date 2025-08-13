S Bank Fund Management Ltd Invests $1.65 Million in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,289,037,000 after buying an additional 622,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,677,000 after buying an additional 710,684 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Progressive by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,722,000 after buying an additional 915,643 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Progressive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,447,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,262,000 after buying an additional 337,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $795,324.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,387.48. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $56,832,701.76. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $242.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $220.33 and a 12-month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.94.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

