PCG Asset Management LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2025

PCG Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of PCG Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.48 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

