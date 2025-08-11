Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Issues Earnings Results

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLTE traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,242. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27 and a beta of -1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $86.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLTE. Wall Street Zen cut Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

