Top Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – August 6th

Airbnb, Six Flags Entertainment, Planet Fitness, Apollo Global Management, and Carnival are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves travel, tourism, hospitality and entertainment—such as hotels, resorts, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos, sports venues and restaurants. Classified within the consumer discretionary sector, they tend to be sensitive to economic cycles and consumer confidence, since demand for leisure activities rises and falls with disposable income. Investors use leisure stocks to gain exposure to trends in global tourism, travel spending and overall consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.48. 2,961,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,763. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Six Flags Entertainment (FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $6.70 on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,078,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.82. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

PLNT traded down $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,513. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $114.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.93. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $102.14 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,212,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. Carnival has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.70.

