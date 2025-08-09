Darrow Company Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Darrow Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.48 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

