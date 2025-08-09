Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,641,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,875,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $99,083.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,512.80. This represents a 10.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,228,907 shares of company stock worth $638,699,061. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

