ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lowered by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 135.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 189,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after buying an additional 109,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.73. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.