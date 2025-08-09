Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 4,286 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $32,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,180,015 shares in the company, valued at $164,494,091. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.02 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average is $130.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

