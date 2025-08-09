Founders Financial Alliance LLC Invests $485,000 in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 116,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Salesforce by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,324,000 after acquiring an additional 810,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $240.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.50. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total transaction of $584,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,501,823.22. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,479 shares of company stock worth $12,457,591 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

