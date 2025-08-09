True North Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

True North Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $158.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,488. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

