Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of DHR opened at $200.70 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

