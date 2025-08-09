Short Interest in South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Expands By 62.1%

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,400 shares, anincreaseof62.1% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOUHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of South32 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $9.81 on Friday. South32 has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

