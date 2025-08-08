AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $198.77 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $351.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

