Bank of Finland Has $290.57 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Finland lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.1% of Bank of Finland’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank of Finland owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $290,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $635.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $642.94. The firm has a market cap of $640.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $618.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

