Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,089 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

