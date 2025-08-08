Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $303.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $310.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

