McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $356.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $307.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.17. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $265.33 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 206.70% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

