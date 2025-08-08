Forsta AP Fonden Has $104.12 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $104,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after buying an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,536,000 after buying an additional 4,559,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after buying an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,626 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.27. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $412.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

