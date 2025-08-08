Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.8% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $581.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $588.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $566.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

