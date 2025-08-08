LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,972 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $303.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $310.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

