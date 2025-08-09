Short Interest in VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Increases By 61.4%

VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,200 shares, anincreaseof61.4% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Real Assets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 657,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 129,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

VanEck Real Assets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

About VanEck Real Assets ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

